MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Tuesday’s potentially severe weather

Strong storms and heavy rain are possible on Tuesday, with the bulk of the activity occurring in the afternoon to early evening.

It’s feeling a bit muggy on Tuesday morning, with dew points in the 60s and humidity in the 90 percentile. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s for the Twin Cities metro, but the higher dew point will give it a more summer-like feel.

The morning will stay relatively dry, but several rounds of showers and rumbles are expected throughout the day. Here's the timing of today's storms.

What to expect

Morning: Scattered rumbles are likely through the morning with some heavy downpours possible, but strong storms are not expected.

Midday: A lull in the rain is likely across much of central and southern Minnesota, with soaking rains relegated to northern and western sections of the state.

Mid-to-late afternoon: The second round of rain, containing a chance for strong to severe storms, will arrive quickly and potentially last into the early evening.

Evening to overnight: Showers and storms continue to push north and eastward, likely clearing the Twin Cities metro by midnight, but they will linger in northern Minnesota into Wednesday.

Weather advisories and severe weather threat

Map of severe risk threat for Tuesday. (FOX 9)

There is a chance for strong storms on Tuesday with extreme southeast Minnesota under a Level 4 moderate risk. These storms could bring the possibility of straight-line wind gusts over 80 mph, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. On Monday around 7 p.m., a tornado touched down in Hayfield, Minnesota, approximately eight miles southwest of Dodge Center.

Meanwhile, much of southeast Minnesota is under a Level 3 enhanced risk, the Twin Cities metro is at a Level 2 slight risk, and portions of central Minnesota and up into the arrowhead are at a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

A flood watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Tuesday through the late evening for much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities metro area. Rivers, creeks, and streams are already a little swollen, and with more heavy rain possible, many of these waterways could enter the flood stage in the days ahead if much of the area does get some heavy rain.

A river flood warning was issued Monday night and expires around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday for Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine counties. A wind advisory is also in effect from 2 p.m. through Tuesday evening for portions of western Minnesota, where wind gusts could approach 50 mph.

Looking ahead

After an active start to the week, things calm down for Wednesday, with sunshine and highs in the 70s, but the breezes stick around. Thursday is looking warmer and pleasant, with highs in the mid-70s. We could see more showers on Friday with seasonable temperatures.

The start of Memorial Day weekend looks nice, but a chance for more rain returns from Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: