Minnesota prisons hosting classical concerts, ‘therapy' for attendees

The Brief Looking at the Stars foundation will host several classical concerts in prisons across Minnesota from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18. Performances will be held at locations including Stillwater, Moose Lake and Shakopee. CEO and founder Dmitri Y. Kanovich spoke with FOX 9's All Day about the inspiration behind the performances, calling them more "therapy than concerts."



The Looking at the Stars foundation is set to perform classical concerts at correctional facilities throughout Minnesota from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, as part of an overarching effort to spread joy and hope to those currently incarcerated.

What we know

International artists are set to perform at Minnesota Correctional Facilities in Stillwater, Moose Lake and Shakopee, according to Looking at the Stars foundation CEO Dmitri Y. Kanovich, who stopped by FOX 9’s All Day to promote the program.

The foundation has a goal, "to expand our classical music gift program across the globe — to everyone who needs classical music most and expects it least — and continue to restore dignity and hope where it was lost," according to its site.

Performances began in 2015, and since then more than 100 interactive classical music concerts have been performed to roughly 7,500 attendees.

A former refugee from Soviet Lithuania who was imprisoned for 29 years, Kanovich immigrated to Canada in 1983 with only $300 to his name prior to creating the charitable foundation based in Canada.

Offering inspiration

Following a successful career in IT, Kanovich says he has devoted his life gifting classical music to those who need the "therapy" of classical music most, and who expect it least.

"I became disillusioned with a world saturated in greed and anger," Kanovich said of the foundation’s origins. "I wanted to do something to change it."

Kanovich sees the prison concerts as less of a show, and more therapy for those in need.

"I thought about what tool could I use to make a change, to offer more love in the world," Kanovich told FOX 9. "I couldn’t think of a better tool than classical music."

More information on the Minnesota performances can be found here.