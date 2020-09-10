Minnesota parents push for high school football to return this fall

article

Last month, the Minnesota State High School League voted to move the football season to the spring due to coronavirus concerns, but some parents are pushing for the games to return this fall.

Dawn Gillman and her fellow parents in Dassel-Cokato refuse to give up the fight. They want a fall high school football season in Minnesota. Not just practices - they want games for their student-athletes. Some are worried about lost recruitment and scholarship opportunities.

"It's not over," said Gillman.

“We want these kids to stay active, keep their grades up,” said Leslie Polzin, a Dassel-Cokato parent. “It’s a reason to keep their grades up. It’s not fair just to have them practice and not to play and show off their skills.”

The state high school league previously moved football to the spring out of concerns over COVID-19, but allowed teams to conduct a dozen practices during the traditional autumn months. Those sessions begin Monday.

Advertisement

Gillman and other parents insist now is the time to revisit the issue and to turn back on the Friday night lights. They’re voicing these concerns on their social media with rallying cry #letthemplayMN.

“That’s what our question is, why? Why can’t Minnesota play?” said Gillman.

She points to other states that have recently reversed course and are now playing a fall football season, including in nearby Michigan where players rallied to get back on the field.

In Minnesota, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives told FOX 9 he’s on board.

“I think we’ve already figured out how to interact with each other safely and this is just a small thing we can all rally behind and do safely,” said Rep. Kurt Daudt (R – Crown), the House Minority Leader.

The group insists one easy solution to the health risks out on the field is to put all the liability on the parents and if the families and student-athletes don’t feel safe, they can opt out of a fall football season.

“Help us with a waiver, help us convey to the Board of the Minnesota High School League that we, as parents, assume any risk and responsibility,” said Gillman.

Gillman and House Minority Leader Daudt asked rhetorically, how do we know the spring will be any safer for coronavirus spread? Throw in the high likelihood of frozen fields across the state in March, the parents’ sentiment is to get in an abbreviated season over the next few months.

