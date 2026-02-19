Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Vance Boelter back in court Friday

The Brief Vance Boelter, the man accused of fatally shooting lawmakers Melissa Hortman and wounding John Hoffman, is due back in court Friday morning. Boelter was indicted by a grand jury last July, and could face the death penalty if convicted. Investigators say the attack was politically-motivated, and Boelter was arrested after the largest manhunt in state history.



The man accused of fatally shooting Melissa Hortman and wounding John Hoffman multiple times on the morning of June 14, 2025, is due in court Friday morning.

Vance Boelter court appearance

What we know:

Vance Boelter, who is facing multiple charges in the shootings of Hortman and Hoffman, is set to appear in U.S. District Court. Investigators say Boelter disguised himself as a police officer and was armed with several weapons when Hortman was killed at her Brooklyn Park home, and Hoffman was shot nine times at his Champlin home.

After about a 40-hour manhunt, Boelter was arrested near his Green Isle home.

Boelter was indicted by a grand jury in July 2025, and faces the death penalty if convicted. Friday will mark his first court appearance since November.

Hortman remembered, Hoffman returns to Capitol

The backstory:

The 2026 Minnesota legislative session began on Tuesday in St. Paul. The day started with a remembrance for Hortman. Hoffman returned to the State Capitol for the first time since the shooting, and entered Senate chambers to a standing ovation. He then gave a near eight-minute speech.