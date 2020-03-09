Minnesota lawmakers rush to respond to coronavirus

The Minnesota Senate voted 64-0 Monday on $21 million in emergency funding that state health officials need to deal with coronavirus, as lawmakers rush to deal with an outbreak that has alarmed governments across the world.

It's likely that the House will follow suit later Monday afternoon. Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to sign the bill as early as Tuesday.

Walz said the probability was "high" that the Legislature would ultimately spend far more than $21 million on the response to coronavirus. Minnesota has two cases, one apiece in Ramsey and Carver counties. There are now more than 500 cases across the country.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said coronavirus response has suddenly become the Legislature's "number one" priority of the session.

The legislation transfers nearly $21 million to the state’s public health contingency fund. The state Department of Health has said half of that amount will be required to shift up to 130 staffers to handle the state’s response to the virus and to contract with outside medical experts.

Additionally, Health Department officials say they expect to test a peak of 300 people per week for the coronavirus, at $248 per sample. The state will also provide funding to local health departments. The final piece of the $21 million funding will be used to buy protective masks for health care workers.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the legislation isn’t “just an ounce of prevention, it’s a gallon of prevention” for the virus.

Walz and some in the Legislature are also considering:

A revolving loan fund for hospitals and clinics

Broadening the governor's executive authority in a public health emergency

Public assistance for self-quarantined workers who have to miss work

Walz had a 11 a.m. call with Vice President Pence. Beforehand, the first-term Democratic governor told reporters that Minnesota has "enough tests, but that needs to ramp up."

Walz said "there’s a very real possibility and a probability" where large gatherings and school could be canceled but "at this point in time, there’s no reason for us to think that’s what we need to do."

