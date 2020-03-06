Minnesota coronavirus hotline for public now open

article

As concerns over the coronavirus rise, Minnesota has added a new phone number to help answer questions from citizens over COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health has established a new coronavirus hotline for the public. The hotline is open until 8 p.m. Friday night, March 6 and again from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.

Minnesota health officials confirmed the state’s first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday afternoon, March 6. The patient is an older adult resident of Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship with another passenger who is now a confirmed COVID-19 case. The Minnesota patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25 and sought health care on March 5.

Samples collected from the Minnesota patient were sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing on March 6 and the test came back positive. MDH is awaiting confirmation from CDC, but state health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.

You can also visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website for more information on coronavirus.

Health leaders say people can take the same precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 as they do for the flu.

