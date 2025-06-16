Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Hortman children release statement following parents' death

The Brief Sophie and Colin Hortman, the children of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, released a statement regarding their parents' death. Rep. Hortman and her husband were fatally shot by Vance Boelter Saturday morning. In the statement, Sophie and Colin say their parents' love for them is "boundless" and gives ways for people to honor their memory.



What they're saying:

"We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our parents, Melissa and Mark. They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can’t believe they are gone. Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much.

"We want everyone to know that we are both safe and with loved ones. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and we appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy as we grieve.

"Our family would like to thank law enforcement for their swift action that saved others and for the coordination across communities that led to the arrest of the man who murdered our parents. We especially would like to thank the officers who were first on the scene to our parents’ home and their heroic attempts to rescue our mom and dad.

"Our parents touched so many lives, and they leave behind an incredible legacy of dedication to their community that will live on in us, their friends, their colleagues and co-workers, and every single person who knew and loved them.

"If you would like to honor the memory of Mark and Melissa, please consider the following:

Plant a tree.

Visit a local park and make use of their amenities, especially a bike trail.

Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.

Tell your loved ones a cheesy dad joke and laugh about it.

Bake something — bread for Mark or a cake for Melissa, and share it with someone.

Try a new hobby and enjoy learning something.

Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace.

"Hope and resilience are the enemy of fear. Our parents lived their lives with immense dedication to their fellow humans. This tragedy must become a moment for us to come together. Hold your loved ones a little closer. Love your neighbors. Treat each other with kindness and respect. The best way to honor our parents' memory is to do something, whether big or small, to make our community just a little better for someone else."

Rep. Hortman, husband fatally shot

The backstory:

Vance Boelter, 57, is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday morning. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot and injured in their Champlin home.

Boelter was arrested in Green Isle, Minnesota, Sunday night after what officials tell FOX 9 was the largest manhunt in Minnesota's history.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and multiple federal charges.