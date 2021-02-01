Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine locator map

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9
article

Minnesota launched a COVID-19 vaccine locator map to help people find a vaccine provider in their community. (Minnesota Department of Health / FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Minnesota launched a new COVID-19 vaccine locator map Monday to help people find local vaccination opportunities near where they live. 

The vaccine locator map comes as the state is shuttering some of its community vaccination sites and shifting more doses to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across the state.

Health officials to announce changes to Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health is expected to announce changes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout statewide Monday designed to get more people vaccines.

Minnesotans can use the map to find vaccine providers in their area and contact those providers directly to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine. 

The locator map currently only provides information for people age 65 and older, but it will expand over time as more Minnesotans become eligible for the vaccine, officials say. 

You can find a vaccine provider here