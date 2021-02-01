Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine locator map

article

Minnesota launched a new COVID-19 vaccine locator map Monday to help people find local vaccination opportunities near where they live.

The vaccine locator map comes as the state is shuttering some of its community vaccination sites and shifting more doses to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across the state.

Minnesotans can use the map to find vaccine providers in their area and contact those providers directly to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

The locator map currently only provides information for people age 65 and older, but it will expand over time as more Minnesotans become eligible for the vaccine, officials say.

You can find a vaccine provider here.