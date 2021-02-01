Minnesota announces changes to statewide COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Minnesota officials announced several changes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout across the state Monday designed to get more people the vaccine.

Minnesota will have 35,000 vaccine doses available people age 65 and older this week, including 9,425 doses at two new large-scale, permanent community vaccination sites in Minneapolis and Duluth, replacing the 10 that operated last week, according to a news release from Gov. Tim Walz’s office. A third location will open next week in southern Minnesota.

The rest of the doses will go to more than 100 clinics, hospitals and health care providers statewide.

The goal of Minnesota's new vaccine rollout plan is to shift away from the community vaccination sites and get more people vaccinated in their communities.

The new community vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth and southern Minnesota will serve people ages 65 and older. The Minneapolis site will also serve teachers and child care workers.

The 10 sites that were open the past two weeks will be open for second doses only, for people who got first doses there.

How can I find a vaccine provider near me?

Minnesota launched a new vaccine locator map on Monday to help people find local vaccination opportunities near where they live. Minnesotans can use the map to find vaccine providers in their area and contact those providers directly to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

The locator map currently only provides information for seniors, but it will expand over time as more Minnesotans become eligible for the vaccine, according to the news release. The map can be found here.

What happens to the COVID-19 vaccine lottery for Minnesota seniors?

The 220,000 seniors who were put on the waiting list during last week’s lottery will remain on the list to be randomly selected to get the vaccine at one of the state’s new permanent community vaccination sites in Minneapolis or Duluth. They are also eligible to receive a dose through their local health care provider.

No new appointments will be scheduled at the 10 original community vaccination clinics in Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Thief River Falls.

Minnesotans who received their first dose at one of the state’s ten community vaccination pilot clinics last week or the week before will receive their second doses at the same location as previously scheduled. No further action is required on their part.

What about teachers and child care workers?

Teachers and child care workers will either be contacted directly or by their employers, who are coordinating with local health departments, to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Teachers and child care workers can get their shots at one of the following locations: