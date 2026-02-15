Minnesota ice tragedies: Child, adult die in separate incidents

The Brief A child and an adult died after falling through the ice in separate incidents in the metro area over the weekend. No ice is ever 100% safe. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers safety tips for ice activities.



Warmer weather is raising concerns about ice safety after a tragic weekend in the metro area.

Ice safety concerns rise with warmer weather

What we know:

A boy died after falling into a pond in Bloomington on Saturday. On Friday, a man died after falling through the ice on the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota. In both cases, rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate the victims.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reported that the man was walking on the ice and fell through, with a woman attempting to rescue him but falling through as well. She managed to return to shore, but the man's body was not found until Saturday afternoon using sonar.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Bass Pond, where a man and a boy fell into the water. The man was rescued, but the boy's body was discovered later in about eight feet of water.

Local perspective:

Ian Leonard, FOX 9's chief meteorologist, explains that ice can appear deceptively safe.

"When you look at fresh, perfectly clear ice, you're like, wow, it looks magical," said Leonard. "However, ice with a gray or bluish undertone is unsafe, especially with recent warm temperatures and sun exposure."

Safety tips for ice activities

What you can do:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources advises checking with local experts about known hazards before venturing onto ice. Break-through incidents often occur near access points when driving on or off the ice. Ice thickness can vary dramatically even within small areas.

It's essential to wear flotation devices and ice picks and to go with a buddy. Remember, no ice is ever 100% safe.

What we don't know:

Details about the identities of the victims and further information on the circumstances leading up to these incidents have not been released.