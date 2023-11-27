Minnesota hunter downs rare "unicorn buck" while hunting in Granite Falls

article

A Madison, Minnesota man shot a rare "unicorn buck", a deer that has three antlers instead of two, the third coming out of the middle of its forehead.

Chase Mortenson was hunting on his uncle's farm in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Mortenson says his uncle had seen the rare buck on his property once before.

According to Mortenson, he thought he initially missed the buck when he first shot at him. But, he later found the deer about 20 yards away from his deer stand.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says hunters have taken more than 106,000 deer statewide since the firearms deer season began earlier this month, which is a 5% decline from last year.