Minnesota deer hunting: Fewer deer harvested in first 9 days

Minnesota's hunters have harvested fewer deer during the first nine days of the firearms deer season than last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says hunters have taken more than 106,000 deer statewide since the firearms deer season began earlier this month. That's a 5% drop from last year. Northeastern Minnesota saw the sharpest decline, with nearly 17% fewer deer harvested compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the deer harvest in northwestern Minnesota is down 5.7% compared to last year.

Officials are attributing the drops to a few reasons, including a robust predator population in those areas, a late green up so there was a lack of nutrition, and fewer antlerless permits.

Here's a breakdown of the data, provided by the Minnesota DNR:

Statewide

106,538 deer harvested

Down 5% compared to last year

Down 16% compared to the 5-year mean

Northwest Minnesota

32,820 deer harvested

Down 5.7% from last year

Down 22.4% from the 5-year mean

Northeast Minnesota

18,510 deer harvested

Down 16.9% from last year

Down 35.3% from the 5-year mean

Down 58% compared to 2017

Central/SE Minnesota

37,389 deer harvested

Up 0.4% from last year

Up 1.2% from the 5-year mean

Southwest Minnesota