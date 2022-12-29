Minnesota House forms first-ever Queer Caucus ahead of 2023 Legislature

article

The Minnesota House of Representatives has formed its first-ever Queer Caucus.

The Minnesota House DFL Queer Caucus officially formed in advance of the upcoming legislative session, which begins on Jan. 3, 2023. Chairing the Queer Caucus will be Rep.-elect Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, who is the first transgender person elected to the Minnesota Legislature. The vice chair will be Rep.-elect Brion Curran, DFL-Vadnais Heights.

"I am grateful for this chance to lead, especially at such an important moment for the Queer community in Minnesota," said Finke. "We face serious challenges right now, but there’s an undeniable excitement going into the 2023 session. We’re excited to have a chance to shape the agenda going forward."

The caucus will focus on healthcare access, equity in the law, and protecting the LGBTQ community from violence.

"The formation of the first MN House DFL Queer Caucus is an incredibly powerful piece of history and I'm honored to be part of it as Vice Chair," said Rep. Curran. "Attacks on the LGBTQ2S+ community, both in public spaces and in legislatures across the country, have highlighted the importance of banding together against hatred."

The formation of the Queer Caucus comes after Minnesota elected its most diverse Legislature to date in November 2022, including electing 11 LGBTQ candidates.