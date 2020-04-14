Minnesota House blocks attempt to end coronavirus peacetime emergency

The Minnesota House overwhelmingly blocked an attempt Tuesday to end Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency, allowing the stay-home order to remain in place.

The four-member New House Republican Caucus pressed a vote amid anger over the economic fallout of Walz's emergency order, which has left more than 428,000 out of work. But the procedural maneuver failed to get the required two-thirds vote.

The tension reflects a growing partisan divide over Walz's attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 79 Minnesotans to date.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the House's second-ranking lawmaker, Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, texted her Monday night that "bipartisanship is on a ventilator."

"We’re concerned," Hortman told reporters during a news conference Tuesday morning. "It’s not a direction we think is helpful right now."

Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said House Democrats have "a lot of confidence" in Walz's decisions.

The vote was closely watched at the start of Tuesday's House session. Lawmakers were also planning to vote on a long-delayed emergency insulin bill and a fourth coronavirus relief package.

House Democrats struck a deal with Republicans who control the Senate on both measures. The Senate was scheduled to be in session to consider the bills later in the afternoon.

The coronavirus response legislation gives financial help to uninsured people seeking testing, allows the health commissioner to set up temporary hospital, and lets people apply for marriage licenses online. But just as notable is what the bill does not include:

• No assistance for small businesses affected by forced closures, such as a delay in property tax payments

• No help for renters who've lost jobs and are falling into debt with their landlords

• No pay for hourly school workers who lost jobs when schools were forced to shut

• No exemptions for restaurants looking to sell beer and wine with takeout food

The relief bill is significantly smaller than the three that preceded it. Those bills allocated a total of $551 million to public health officials, health care providers, small businesses and others affected by the virus.

Partisan rancor has roared back in recent days over Walz's handling of the crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced that he opposes the stay-home order that Walz has extended until May 4, and has called on the governor to lay out plans to reopen the economy.

GOP lawmakers have taken issue with modeling done by the state Health Department and University of Minnesota that predicts 22,000 Minnesotans will die even with social distancing measures in place. A Facebook group called "Reopen Minnesota" started by conservative activist David Strom on Monday quickly grew to more than 2,700 members by Tuesday morning.

