Minnesota governor: Shelter in place 'a possibility' but not happening yet

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says a shelter-in-place order is a “possibility”, but as of now it is “not the situation we believe we are at.”

Walz was on WCCO Radio Friday morning, tamping down speculation before his scheduled 2 p.m. news conference.

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann will join Walz at the news conference.

The governor said Minnesota should expect "numbers are going to jump way up" when Minnesota health officials report the daily count of COVID-19 cases at 11 a.m.

Walz repeated that he is considering using the Minnesota National Guard to guard prisons, deliver food, and back up first responders in case police, fire and EMT staffing drops because of the coronavirus.

He said he is doing daily briefing with the four legislative leaders.

The governor’s executive orders have come at a furious pace. One week ago, Walz announced the cancelation of all events with more than 250 people. On Sunday, he ordered schools to shut down and on Monday, he banned dine-in service at restaurants and ordered other entertainment, fitness and beauty businesses to close.

On Thursday, Walz ordered hospitals to stop all elective surgeries and procedures, anything that can be delayed without risking a patient’s health. The order takes effect on Monday and could last weeks.

The governor of California issued a “shelter in place” order Thursday night, requiring all 40 million people in the state to stay home except for essential business. That is the most significant lockdown seen so far in the United States.

FOX 9 will stream Walz's new conference live on fox9.com/live starting at 2 p.m.