Minnesota governor orders health care providers to postpone elective procedures

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is now ordering health care providers to postpone all elective surgeries and procedures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This also includes elective dental procedures. The order impacts procedures that can be delayed without risking a patient's life.

“The greatest risk we face during the COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming our health care systems and limiting their ability to respond to emerging cases,” said Governor Walz in a statement. “This executive order keeps more health care resources open and prioritizes life-saving intervention for COVID-19 patients and other emergency care.”

The stop order takes effect on Monday and could last weeks as part of his peacetime emergency.

This order comes after the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention issued similar guidance on Wednesday to delay elective surgeries and procedures in order to conserve resuorces and limit contact between patient and medical workers.



