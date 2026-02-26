Minnesota fraud battle intensifies: Gov. Walz unveils 18 anti-fraud ideas

The Brief • Gov. Tim Walz unveiled 18 anti-fraud recommendations in Minnesota.

• Republicans showed interest in a lot of the governor's proposals.

• The state is working to address fraud, with significant progress already made.

A new set of anti-fraud proposals has been introduced by Gov. Tim Walz, aiming to strengthen Minnesota's efforts against fraud.

New anti-fraud proposals introduced

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz presented 18 recommendations to combat fraud, including increased penalties, enhanced use of AI, and changes to existing rules. The proposals also suggest more audits and updated technology.

Republicans expressed interest in the governor's ideas, particularly those involving unannounced audits and banning state contracts for individuals convicted of fraud. Rep. Jim Nash, (R-Waconia), told us he likes the AI idea so much he suggested it himself more than a year ago. Their endorsement of bills won’t come, though, until they see what’s actually in the bills.

Efforts to combat fraud in Minnesota

The Walz administration highlighted significant progress in tackling fraud, especially after the Trump administration withheld nearly $260 million in Medicaid funding. The state's human services inspector general has referred more than 300 potential fraud cases for prosecution.

John Connolly, the Minnesota Medicaid Director, emphasized the state's ongoing efforts and the Walz administration’s belief that the Trump administration’s focus is not solely on fraud. The governor says it’s just retribution.

What we don't know:

The executive branch has not yet released the redacted vulnerabilities and remedies from the initial Optum audit of high-risk programs. Legislators are pushing to get those details.