Minnesota first responders violence statistics revealed: Data

Following a shooting in Burnsville early on Feb. 18 that left two police officers and one firefighter-paramedic dead, FOX 9 Investigators dove into data that underscores the dangers officers face on the job.

FBI data shows at least 358 officers in Minnesota were assaulted on the job in 2022.

The data also reveals that last year 60 officers were killed nationwide, although the number was down from 73 fatalities in 2021.

More recently, in July 2023, the Fargo Police Department confirmed one of its officers was dead, and two other officers were wounded in critical condition following a shooting near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South.



Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, 23, was a native of St. Michael, Minnesota, and was fatally shot in the incident.

In August 2023, Deputy Josh Owen was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call in Pope County.

"Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature, he leaves behind a wife and a son, he loved his family… his brotherhood and his community," said Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley at the time.