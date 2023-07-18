Fargo police shooting: Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Jake Wallin

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who was shot and killed on Friday.

In a shooting on July 14, Officer Wallin was killed and two other officers, along with an innocent bystander, were injured by gunfire. Officer Wallin was a National Guard Sergeant prior to becoming a police officer in Fargo. Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on July 22.

"Sergeant Jake Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. "With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community."

Wallin was from St. Michael, while another officer who was injured, Tyler Hawes, is from Eagan.

Wallin graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2018. The superintendent released a statement on Monday, in part stating, "He made a significant impact on our school community and beyond, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.