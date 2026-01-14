Minnesota farmers fear ICE surge could cause economic damage

The Brief Minnesota farmers warn of economic damage due to increased ICE operations. Legal migrant workers are hesitant to work amid fears of raids. The financial impact is already visible, with potential for crop and tax revenue losses.



Minnesota farmers are raising concerns about the economic fallout from increased ICE operations in their communities.

ICE operations affecting farm communities

What we know:

ICE recently detained a worker in Willmar, Minnesota, who was leaving a shift at Jennie-O. There have also been operations around dairy farms. Farmers are worried about the impact on their workforce.

Labor shortages are a significant issue for Minnesota farmers, who rely on migrant workers. With 68,000 farms supporting about 388,000 jobs, the fear of ICE raids is making even legal workers hesitant to show up.

The backstory:

The Center for Migration Studies reports that 40-55% of the country's farm workers are undocumented, which is the group ICE says it targets. However, with no crops in the ground, many workers have moved to other states or indoor jobs.

Economic implications of ICE operations

By the numbers:

In California, where ICE surged in 2025, farms faced more than $3 billion in crop losses. Farm communities lost about 30% of their tax receipts, affecting basic services. The cost of groceries increased, with 5-12% attributed to labor shortages.

Gary Wertish of the Minnesota Farmers Union expressed concerns that delays in planting could have severe effects. "Especially if you're planting crops, you've got a short window to get their crop planted," said Wertish. "And if that process is delayed even farther, they might get here when it's too late."

What we don't know:

The exact financial impact on Minnesota is still uncertain, but farmers are bracing for potential losses similar to those in California.