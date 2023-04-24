Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
10
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota families deal with flooding, hope worst is over this season

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Independence flooding causing problems

Flooding in the community of Independence, Minnesota, has the community working to final solutions, and hoping the waters will recede soon.

(FOX 9) - This spring one family is learning the hard way, that when Mother Nature takes over, there’s not much you can do to stop her. 

In just over a week, Karol and Patrick Shanahan’s Independence farmhouse has been transformed into "lake front property." 

But while beautiful, the views aren’t bringing them much peace of mind, "Last week was terrible," Patrick told FOX 9. "There’s a level of stress that comes with it as you see the water coming."

Shanahan’s home sits miles away from any river or lake, and usually it’s surrounded by grassy meadows and a horse pasture. But right now all of the land has been overtaken by feet of flowing water. 

The couple feared they’d eventually be left on an island, after spring snowmelt and heavy rains sent the Crow River into major flood stage. Their vegetable and flower gardens are under water, and the road to their home is closed.

For the time being, geese, swans and ducks are even making a home of their front yard. Inside the house, the Shanahan’s hope the water doesn’t force them out of the home.

"It’s tough because you just look out the window and wonder when it’s going to stop?" Karol said. "How high is it going to get and are we going to have to leave?"