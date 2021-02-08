Minnesota expands access to COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies

More Minnesotans will have access to COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies across the state this week, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Monday.

Walmart and Thrifty White will administer more than 16,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at locations across the state this week to people 65 years of age and older as part of the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which launches this week, according to a news release. Starting Feb. 11, the federal government will begin shipping doses directly to participating pharmacies on top of those they are allocating to states.

Walz is also reallocating 8,000 doses to 40 Walgreens pharmacies across the state to vaccinate people age 65 and above.

Appointments at Walmart, Thrifty White, and Walgreens will become available in the coming days, according to the release. Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine locator map will show the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments.

As of Feb. 6, 227,241 Minnesota seniors have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—27.4% of the state’s age 65 and older population.