Over 550K Minnesotans have now received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

At least 556,482 people in Minnesota have now received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 12.9% of the state’s adult population, state health officials reported Monday.

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that 158,763 people in the state are fully inoculated against COVID-19, or 3.7% of the adult population. MDH’s vaccine data is accurate as of Feb. 6, as reporting lags by a few days.

A total of 227,241 seniors in Minnesota have received their first vaccine dose—27.4% of the state’s age 65 and older population.

MDH reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths attributed to the disease on Monday.

The 564 newly reported cases were out of 18,567 tests—a 3% positivity rate. Over the last seven days, Minnesota has averaged a 3.4% test positivity rate. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

There have now been 468,682 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state last March. Nearly 97% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where the infected person no longer needs to be isolated from others.

A total of 6,302 Minnesota have now died from COVID-19.

The three people whose deaths were reported on Monday were a Chisago County resident in their late 40s, a Hennepin County resident in their late 90s and a Wright County resident in their early 60s.

One of the three people who died lived in a long-term care or assisted living facility. To date, more than two-thirds of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths were in those types of facilities.

There are currently 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 80 of whom are in the ICU.

The 250 non-ICU COVID-19 patients is the fewest since Oct. 3. During the summer plateau in hospitalizations, there were around 150-200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, but who were not in the ICU.