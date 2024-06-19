Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:30 PM CDT until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:48 PM CDT until WED 2:30 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County

Minnesota DNR closing trails, campgrounds due to flooding

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 19, 2024 4:16pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is closing some trails, campsites, and even portions of some state parks due to flooding from the recent rain.

In an online post, the DNR is urging visitors to check its website for alerts before heading out to their favorite park.

"We are closing a number of trails, campgrounds and portions of parks due to high water conditions and risk of flooding." the post reads. "Tours at Soudan Underground Mine have been suspended, and the Eckbeck and Finland campgrounds in the Finland State Forest are closed."

Minnesota's wet transition from spring to summer has led to flooding risks across the state. Storms on Tuesday didn't help, dropping heavy downpours on parts of the state, particularly along the North Shore.