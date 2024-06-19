Minnesota DNR closing trails, campgrounds due to flooding

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is closing some trails, campsites, and even portions of some state parks due to flooding from the recent rain.

In an online post, the DNR is urging visitors to check its website for alerts before heading out to their favorite park.

"We are closing a number of trails, campgrounds and portions of parks due to high water conditions and risk of flooding." the post reads. "Tours at Soudan Underground Mine have been suspended, and the Eckbeck and Finland campgrounds in the Finland State Forest are closed."

Minnesota's wet transition from spring to summer has led to flooding risks across the state. Storms on Tuesday didn't help, dropping heavy downpours on parts of the state, particularly along the North Shore.