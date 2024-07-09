Minnesota DNR certifies 9 new fishing records

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Coho salmon – 12 pounds, 5 ounces; June 1, Lake Superior, St. Louis County; caught by Austin Stoltenburg of Iron (Minnesota DNR) From: Supplied

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week it has certified nine new fishing records set by anglers since March.

The new records were set in both certified weight and catch-and-release categories.

The new records include two new ones for catch-and-release shovelnose sturgeon. It appears Tyler Young of Lakeville set the record on March 8 with a 34.25-inch fish, only to have it broken days later by Elliott Feldman – fittingly of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Feldman caught his 35-inch sturgeon in the Minnesota River on March 12.

For note, the Minnesota DNR expanded its catch-and-release category in March and created a separate category for records established before a certified scale was recorded for a fish's weight.

"Seeing all these new records is fantastic and we’re really pleased with how anglers have participated in the program so far," said Mandy Erickson, fisheries program consultant. "We expect to keep posting more records as more anglers hear about how to certify a record and as more time passes."

The full list of new records include:

Certified weight category

Coho salmon – 12 pounds, 5 ounces; June 1, Lake Superior, St. Louis County; caught by Austin Stoltenburg of Iron

Black crappie – 3 pounds, 9 ounces; May 9, Cedar Lake, Rice County; caught by Nolan Sprengeler of Plymouth

Mooneye – 2 pounds, 1 ounce; May 11, Wabasha Creek, Redwood County; caught by Robert Tufts II of Franklin

Yellow bass – 1 pound, 3 ounces; May 11, Clear Lake, Jackson County; caught by Dennis Dagel of Lakefield

Catch-and-release category