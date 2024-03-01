Minnesota DNR announces changes to record fish program
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced new opportunities for Minnesotans to catch state record fish.
Starting Friday, Minnesota anglers get catch-and-release records for 18 additional species from the four that are already recognized, the DNR said in a press release Thursday.
The DNR says they are making the change after the increased popularity of catch-and-release fishing and to raise the profile of native rough fish. The DNR will have three categories for recording fish: historical weight records, catch-and-release documented by photos and certified weight documented. Certified weight can be documented by keeping the fish and weighing it on a state-certified scale.
Fish species added to the catch-and-release category:
- Blue sucker
- Bigmouth buffalo
- Bowfin
- Brook trout
- Brown trout
- Channel catfish
- Freshwater drum
- Lake trout
- Largemouth bass
- Longnose gar
- Rainbow trout
- Sauger
- Shortnose gar
- Shovelnose sturgeon
- Smallmouth bass
- Smallmouth buffalo
- Tiger muskellunge
- Walleye
Fish species available for certified weight records:
- Black crappie
- Bluegill
- Brown bullhead
- Channel catfish
- Common carp
- Flathead catfish
- Lake trout
- Northern pike
- Smallmouth bass
- Walleye
- Yellow perch
According to the DNR, Minnesotans can apply for a certified weight record for yellow bass because the fish has increased its presence and popularity, especially in south central Minnesota.
"Angler stories and photos of the huge fish caught from Minnesota’s lakes, rivers and streams generate major excitement," said Mandy Erickson, fisheries program consultant. "We also hope the buzz around some of these records brings more attention to native rough fish, which, besides being fun to catch, are important to aquatic ecosystems."
For more information on the changes, click here.