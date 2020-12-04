Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota AG, Washington Co. Attorney to review police shooting of unarmed suspect in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

A St. Paul police officer shot a suspect on Rice Street Saturday night. The man was taken to the hospital. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said Friday they will review last Saturday’s police shooting of a naked, unarmed suspect in St. Paul.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi referred the case to the Minnesota Attorney General’s office and the Washington County Attorney’s office to avoid a conflict of interest. 

Joseph Washington, 31, was shot by now former officer Anthony Dean after police found him hiding in a dumpster on the 1000 block of Rice Street. Officers had been searching for him in connection with several crimes, including the violent sexual assault of an ex-girlfriend in Lakeville, a crash and a reported break-in at a home near where he was found. Washington survived the shooting. 

Saint Paul Police Chief fires officer and releases bodycam video of Saturday shooting

The St. Paul police officer who shot a man during an incident Saturday has been fired, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Police Chief Todd Axtell fired Dean, a six-year veteran of the force, saying he failed to meet the department’s standards for use of deadly force. 

On Tuesday, Axtell released some body camera video of the shooting in an effort to increase transparency with the community. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, Ellison and Orput’s offices will review the case and decide whether to file charges against Dean. 