St. Paul Police Chief says officer 'fell short' of department standards in Saturday shooting, video released

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell released Tuesday some of the body camera video from an incident Saturday in which an officer shot and injured a naked, unarmed man on Rice Street.

Axtell said more than a more than a dozen officers were called to the 100 block of Rice Street Saturday night to search for a suspected wanted on a slew of violent crimes, including criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

In the graphic video, officers can be heard yelling at the man to get out of the dumpster he had apparently been hiding in. Shots are then heard and the man is seen struggling with a K-9 that appears to be biting him around the legs.

The man, shot several times, survived. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Axtell said Tuesday the officer who fired his weapon fell short of the department’s standard’s for use of deadly force.

“When I asked myself if the officer’s actions on Saturday night were reasonable and necessary, the only answer I could come up with was no,” Axtell said.

Axtell said he has taken swift and decisive action against the officer who shot the man, but would not say whether the officer was terminated from the police force.

"As police officers, we have a duty to use force only when required," he said. "We must balance the risk to the community, colleagues and to ourselves. Wearing the badge of the St. Paul Police Department is a privilege and honor and comes with great responsibility and authority.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the police shooting.

Ramsey County prosecutors are passing the case off to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Washington County Attorney’s Office for a charging decision due to a potential conflict of interest.