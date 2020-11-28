Investigation underway in St. Paul after man shot by officers

article

Police say an investigation is underway on Rice Street in St. Paul after a man was shot by officers Saturday night.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rice Street.

The man has been transported to Regions Hospital for treatment, officers say. No officers were hurt during the incident.

However, further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time. Police plan to update the media later this evening on the situation.