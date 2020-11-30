Minnesota AG asks court to reconsider audio, video coverage of George Floyd murder trial

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a motion asking the court to reconsider allowing audio and video coverage of the trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this month, Judge Peter Cahill said he will allow full, live broadcasting of the court proceedings in the trial of the four officers: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

It was an unprecedented move as Minnesota courts have historically blocked video coverage of proceedings, allowing cameras in the courtroom typically only at sentencings when all parties consent or a judge rules in favor of it.

The defense had argued video coverage of the proceedings are necessary to ensure a fair trial for the four officers.

Floyd died on Memorial Day while being detained by police. The four officers involved were fired after a bystander's video showing the incident went viral, sparking protests nationwide over police violence and racial injustice.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s killing. Thao, Kueng and Lane are charged with two counts each of aiding and abetting.

Judge Cahill granted a motion by the state to join the four cases together into one prosecution and hold one trial.

The trial date has been tentatively set for March 8. As of now, the trial will take place in Hennepin County, although the judge said he would rehear a motion by the defense to move the trial at a later date.