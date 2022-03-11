Minneapolis teachers strike: Negotiations continue, impacts of no school

Union members are on strike for another day as mediation with Minneapolis Public Schools continues over the weekend. More than 4,500 educators are asking for living wages, smaller class sizes, more mental health support, among other issues.

Striking teachers and support staff have been picketing on the strike line every morning and gathering for rallies across the city. Hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, the striking educators and their supporters held a rally at the Capitol to demand lawmakers use the state's surplus of $9.3 billion to better fund schools throughout Minnesota.

Union leaders give Day 5 update

Leaders of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals provided a 10 a.m. update to media outside the Davis Center before entering mediation with the district for a fifth day. FOX 9 will post the full update for viewing soon.

Latest mediation update from Minneapolis Public Schools

At 4:45 p.m. Friday the communications department of MPS released a contract negotiations update.

According to the district, for teachers, MPS has offered a proposal on class size caps for the district's highest needs schools, as well as, an additional increase in salary, a counter proposal on the MFT’s Anti-Bias, Anti-Racist Proposal and a $3 million investment in class size and case load reductions

Details of the salary increase and counterproposal language was not specified.

For ESPs, the MPS wage proposal included an "8 percent raise each year for the lowest paid ESPs" and "a reduction in the number of pay ranges to create higher and more uniform wages for ESPs."

According to the district, this would result in pay increases for a number of classifications in addition to salary increases – up to 24 percent for some ESPs – and increase the opportunities for ESPs to gain additional hours.

The District has also offered $2,000 bonuses for all ESP and MFT members.

MFT and MPS were scheduled by the Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS) to meet until 6 p.m. today, but MFT left at 4 p.m., said the announcement.

MPS: Strike's impact on the school calendar

Minneapolis Public Schools released an update Friday morning, which included additional information regarding how the strike impacts the school year calendar. Students in the district do not have class while teachers strike.

The state law states that the district must include at least 165 days of instruction for students in grades 1-11.

MPS says most seventh and eighth graders, as well as some high schoolers, have no extra days or hours on their calendars. That means the schools will need to make up the time lost due to the strike in order to reach the required 165 days.

For elementary grades at MPS, no time will need to be made up if the strike lasts for five days or less since they have 170 instructional days scheduled. Friday marks the fourth day of the strike.

The district says loss instructional time will need to be made up over spring break, by extending the end of the school year, reducing professional development days, or another strategy that will meet the state's requirements.

Discussions between MPS and the unions continue. The MPS bargaining team is committed to negotiated around the clock Friday and this weekend, the update states.

Educators: ‘Ready to go for as long as it takes’

Union leaders of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals provided an update on negotiations with Minneapolis Public Schools around 10 a.m. Friday outside the Davis Center before they entered another day of mediation. They say district leaders need to come to the table and address the "values and priorities crisis."

"We have never been stronger,' MFT President Greta Callahan said. "Our members are ready to go for as long as it takes."

Callahan says she hasn't seen any counterproposals on the union's main priorities. ESP President Shaun Laden and Callahan both say the school board needs to intervene and take charge of negotiations because the current district negotiators "are not getting it done."

If a contract agreement is not reached by the end of Friday, negotiations will continue through the weekend.

"We are going to be in here all day today, ready to get this thing done," Laden said. "We are reasonable people – we put proposals on the table that reflect what our students need."

According to MPS proposal financial summaries, the teachers union is asking for a 21% raise over two years (costing $257.7 million) and the district is offering a 6.4% wage increase over two years (costing $40.6 million). That's a difference of $217.1 million.

On the first day of the educators strike, Minneapolis Public Schools held a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Superintendent Ed Graff said the district is "frustrated, sad, disappointed and concerned" that there has been little movement during negotiations.

"We do have shared values – that’s very apparent to me, board members and the public. Unfortunately, the reality is we’re resource-limited," Graff said during Wednesday's news conference. "The finances we have are not enough to provide the support we need to provide."

Laden also mentioned that Minneapolis food service workers, members of SEIU Local 284, are in mediation Friday. The food service workers at MPS authorized a strike earlier this week, with 98.5 percent of members voting in approval. A 10-day notice would still need to be filed for any potential strike.

