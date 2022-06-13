Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport sees busy weekend, closer to pre-pandemic numbers

Despite the lingering pandemic and recent staffing trouble for airlines, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport saw more signs of a return to normal this weekend as travelers flocked for a busy weekend.

The airport says that is the busiest day since Memorial Day for travelers. The only busier travel days were during Spring Break week, the airport added.

Monday was expected to be even busier with a projected 35,100 travelers.

Nationally, 2.38 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints, which was more than four times higher than in 2020 (544,046) and just 261,358 below 2019 levels.

Since the start of the year, the TSA has recorded more than 2 million travelers through its checkpoints on 78 days. During that same time frame in 2021, there were only two days with more than 2 million travelers. In 2019, the TSA recorded at least 2 million travelers on 129 days.