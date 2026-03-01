Minneapolis shooting injures 2 women
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating after gunfire left two women injured overnight.
Shooting in Minneapolis injures 2
What we know:
Minneapolis police say they responded to a reported shooting at a parking lot in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South just before 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.
Officers then found an 18-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital.
Police say a 23-year-old woman arrived at a different hospital around 1:50 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The vehicle she arrived in also "had evidence of gunfire" and was towed.
Investigators say they believe a fight in the parking lot escalated to gunfire.
No arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Details on the suspected shooter or shooters have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.