Minneapolis shooting injures 2 women

By
Published  March 1, 2026 10:55am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Minneapolis police respond to a shooting that injured two people.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police say gunfire injured two women overnight. 
    • Police found a wounded 18-year-old woman at the shooting scene. A 23-year-old woman arrived at the hospital later.
    • No arrests have been announced. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating after gunfire left two women injured overnight. 

Shooting in Minneapolis injures 2 

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to a reported shooting at a parking lot in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South just before 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 1. 

Officers then found an 18-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital. 

Police say a 23-year-old woman arrived at a different hospital around 1:50 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The vehicle she arrived in also "had evidence of gunfire" and was towed. 

Investigators say they believe a fight in the parking lot escalated to gunfire. 

No arrests have been announced. 

What we don't know:

Details on the suspected shooter or shooters have not been shared.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis