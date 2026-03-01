Minneapolis shooting injures 2 women

article

The Brief Minneapolis police say gunfire injured two women overnight. Police found a wounded 18-year-old woman at the shooting scene. A 23-year-old woman arrived at the hospital later. No arrests have been announced.



Shooting in Minneapolis injures 2

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to a reported shooting at a parking lot in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South just before 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Officers then found an 18-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital.

Police say a 23-year-old woman arrived at a different hospital around 1:50 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The vehicle she arrived in also "had evidence of gunfire" and was towed.

Investigators say they believe a fight in the parking lot escalated to gunfire.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspected shooter or shooters have not been shared.