Minneapolis sets sinkhole repair deadline as question remains: What happened to the doll?

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minneapolis sets sinkhole repair deadline as question remains: What happened to the doll?

By
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the City of Minneapolis repairs the sinkhole that has inspired hundreds of tweets and TikTok videos -- a question still lingers for many residents. 

What happened to the Raggedy Ann doll that appeared at the bottom of the hole the night it opened up at the intersection of 27th Street and Girard Avenue on April 9?

Minneapolis sinkhole: Drone video of the massive hole

The pavement along Girard Avenue South at 27th Street in Minneapolis has caved in, creating a large sinkhole. Here's a drone video of the intersection.


"I think about Raggedy Ann every time I pass. Was her body removed or did they bury her under more rubble? How did she get in there in the first place?" Minneapolis Katka Chapin told FOX 9

Heather Silsbee voiced a similar sentiment. 

" I'm feeling anxiety on behalf of the Raggedy Ann and her whereabouts. How did she get down there? Who took her away?" she said.

A sinkhole at the intersection of 27th Street and Girard Avenue South in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

Sinkhole Repair to take more time

City staff reached late in the day Monday and did not immediately know Anne’s whereabouts, but promised to look into it. 

The Public’s Work department confirmed in an update Friday that crews had found additional issues with a sewer pipe, and the repairs would not be complete until the third week of May. 

"The initial scope for repairing the sinkhole included replacing the sanitary sewer line.  With the additional deficiencies found during excavation, the project’s completion timeline has been extended to approximately the 3rd week in May.  We apologize for the inconvenience that this causes the community. It is critical for us to repair this issue thoroughly," the statement said. 

Sinkhole tourism 

Not everyone is celebrating the hole’s pending closure. It became an early spring gathering spot in the city, drawing dozens of sinkhole tourists, with many throwing coins into it as the gap as they made wishes. 

"For a couple of days, it really was like a weird Third Space that people hung out at! Everyone loves a good hole," local resident Grant  N. said via Twitter. 

Chaplin, who lives across the street from the whole, said it hadn’t caused too much of an issue, other than possibly causing a DoorDash order to go to the wrong address. She thinks neighbors should come together to take advantage of the time they have left with it. " Hoping someone organizes a Sinkhole de Mayo event," she said. 

If you know where the doll is or have information that could lead to its discovery, please contact our reporter.  