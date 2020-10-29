Federal appeals court forces Minnesota to set aside all late-arriving absentee ballots

The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that absentee ballots in Minnesota must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

This means election workers will not be able to count ballots that are received after Election Day. Instead, they'll be forced to set aside those ballots in case a court later allows them to count.

This election, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon struck a deal with two voter groups in state court to extend the deadline so that ballots received up to seven days after Election Day would be accepted as long as they were postmarked on Nov. 3. Republicans challenged the agreement.

"However well-intentioned and appropriate from a policy perspective in the context of a pandemic during a presidential election, it is not the province of a state executive official to re-write the state’s election code, at least as it pertains to selection of presidential electors," read the order.

This would mean if you have a mail-in ballot, you must drop it off at your designated location or you can vote in-person through early voting or vote in-person on Election Day. If you are returning a mail-in ballot in-person on Election Day it must be dropped off no later than 3 p.m.

Democrats urged people that it was too late to mail back their ballots.

"Because of LAST MINUTE ruling, Minnesota DO NOT put ballots in mail any more," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted. "In the middle of a pandemic, the Republican Party is doing everything to make it hard for you to vote. Stand up for YOUR rights: Vote in-person or take mail-in ballot directly to ballot box."