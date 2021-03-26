Minneapolis serial rapist sentenced to more than 45 years behind bars after pleading guilty

A man charged in the rape of multiple women between 2015 and 2020 has been sentenced to more than four decades behind bars after pleading guilty.

Thirty-five-year-old Jory Wiebrand, of Ham Lake, was sentenced Friday to nearly 46 years in prison after his arrest in 2020. Police said Wiebrand targeted women in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighbors over the course of years.

He was ultimately charged in five counts of criminal sexual conduct and was linked to at least ten cases by prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to all five counts in January of 2021.

Wiebrand's arrest came after a push by Minneapolis police following a reported attempted kidnapping in February 2020. After that attack, police released sketches of the suspect and announced a link between that case and other attacks.

Along with his prison sentence, Wiebrand will also be required to register as a predatory sexual offender.