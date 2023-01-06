Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family

article

The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February.

Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school. Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed to FOX 9 on Friday it is preparing to vote on a payment Hill's family of $500,000. The settlement needs the school board's approval next week.

According to the Minneapolis Board of Education agenda for Jan. 10, the school board will vote on the legal settlement between Hill and Minneapolis Public Schools. The agenda item states:

"Approving the settlement of the matter of Hill vs. Minneapolis Public Schools, by payment of $500,000, in exchange for a full and complete release of all claims against the Minneapolis Public Schools, the named officers, its employees, agents and representatives, and authorizing the General Counsel to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate the settlement."

The same day Hill was shot, North Principal Mauri Friestleben joined a walkout with students in protest of the police killing of Amir Locke. Friestleben was put on leave after the incident (that decision was later reversed).

This news comes as Showtime is releasing a documentary being filmed when Hill was fatally shot. Hill's football team and his family are set to watch the premiere together Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Cody Fohrenkam, who is charged with second-degree murder in Hill's death, is set to go to trial later this month.