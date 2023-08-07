Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis restaurants warned of fraudulent health inspector scam

By FOX 9 Staff
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is cautioning restaurants in Minneapolis to remain vigilant for an individual posing as a health inspector as part of a scam.

The MDH issued a press release on Monday about a restaurant manager in Minneapolis who received a suspicious call last week. The caller claimed to represent the health department and informed the manager that an upcoming inspection was scheduled for later in the week and requested a payment of $1,000 ahead of time. 

The MDH warned this call was a scam and that businesses should never give money to health inspectors. Instead, authentic Minneapolis health inspectors will:

  • Never ask for payments
  • Never accept payments for fees or citations
  • Do not schedule routine inspections
  • Always have city-issued identification

If you suspect someone calling may be a part of a scam, hang up and report it to the health department and ask for the Environmental Health supervisor at Minneapolis311@minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-3000. 