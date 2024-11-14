Minneapolis replacing lead water pipes for property owners at no charge

The Brief Property owners in Minneapolis can now have lead pipes replaced by the city for free. City officials say residents and property owners will receive a letter sometime this week. Legislation passed last year made public funds available.



Minneapolis officials are working to replace aging water infrastructure, including lead pipes, at properties across the city without any charge to owners.

What we know

Minneapolis officials say that residents who have either a lead water service line, a galvanized water service line that requires replacement, or a water service line of unknown material, will get a letter from the city sometime this week.

That letter will reportedly provide information on the water service line material, how to minimize lead exposure in drinking water, as well as an update on the Minneapolis effort to replace lead water service lines.

The water service line is the pipe that runs from the water main in the street to the meter inside the property.

Property owners in Minneapolis own the entire water service line, and the city needs explicit permission to replace it.

Anyone who receives a letter is encouraged to complete, sign and return the form.

State and federal funding

The city is crediting the Minnesota 2023 Lead Service Line Replacement legislation for allocating public funds for the replacement of water service lines.

Minneapolis is now using a combination of state and federal funds to replace lead water service lines "at no cost to the homeowner."

City officials say about 400 lead service lines will be replaced in 2024, and they plan to replace about 1,000 in 2025.

The goal is to replace every lead service line in the city with the property owner's consent.

The legislation passed prioritizes replacement based on these criteria:

Areas with lower-income residents and "disadvantaged communities."

Areas with children who have elevated blood lead levels.

Making the most efficient use of grant funding by coordinating lead service line replacement with other improvements.

The state's goal is to remove all lead service lines in the state by 2033.

What homeowners can do

Anyone with a lead water service line can mitigate the presence of lead by using cold water for cooking and drinking, running the water for a few minutes before using it or run the water through a lead-reducing filter or pitcher.

The city also shared an interactive map showing lead and non-lead service lines.

Minneapolis officials emphasized that the city's water is safe to drink and is tested hundreds of times a day.

Minneapolis can also request a free at-home water lead testing kit.

Nationwide replacement

Back in October in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, President Joe Biden proposed a 10-year deadline for cities nationwide to replace lead pipes.

The initiative would not begin for three years, but will have a goal to remove all lead pipes within 10 years, down from an initial 60-year time limit in an effort to prioritize safe drinking water.

The new regulation would be stricter than one proposed in 2023, and require water systems to ensure that lead concentrations do not exceed an "action level" of 10 parts per billion – a decrease from 15 parts per billion under the current standard.