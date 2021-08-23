Minneapolis Public Schools asks parents to drive kids to school amid bus driver shortage

Minneapolis Public Schools is encouraging families who are able to transport students to school on their own as the school district faces a shortage of bus drivers.

MPS informed families Monday that "sporadic" bus service is expected this fall due to the bus driver shortage. The district said students could experience some route delays that may result in them being late to school.

The district also warned families that buses will be filled, so students may not be able to always social distance on the bus.

MPS is offering travel reimbursements to families that are able to transport their students to and from school.

The school district said it only has 2/3 of the bus drivers it need to ensure timely service on the bus. The district is hiring for 50 additional bus drivers, offering incentives including a higher hourly wage, a $3,000 signing bonus and a referral bonus for existing drivers.

MPS is one of a number of districts in Minnesota requiring all students, staff and visitors over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside school buildings this fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks to be worn on public transportation, which includes school buses.

