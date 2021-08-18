List: Mask policies for Minnesota school districts

Many Minnesota school districts are instituting mask mandates for the upcoming school year as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads. While some are requiring students and staff to wear masks, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, others are recommending it or making it optional.

The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending masks be worn inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. MDH also urging unvaccinated students and staff get tested weekly for COVID-19. Free testing options are expanding for schools.

Masks are REQUIRED in the following districts until further notice:

Brooklyn Center

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage

Edina

Duluth

Fridley

Inver Grove Heights

Minneapolis

Mounds View

Robbinsdale

Richfield (K-8)

South Washington County

St. Anthony-New Brighton

St. Louis Park

St. Paul

West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan

White Bear Lake

Masks are RECOMMENDED in the following districts:

Anoka-Hennepin

Eastern Carver County

Forest Lake Area

Lakeville

Mahtomedi

Osseo

Prior Lake-Savage Area

Randolph

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan

Shakopee

Spring Lake Park

Stillwater Area

Waconia

Westonka

For more information on your district's policy, check the school district website.