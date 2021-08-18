List: Mask policies for Minnesota school districts
(FOX 9) - Many Minnesota school districts are instituting mask mandates for the upcoming school year as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads. While some are requiring students and staff to wear masks, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, others are recommending it or making it optional.
The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending masks be worn inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. MDH also urging unvaccinated students and staff get tested weekly for COVID-19. Free testing options are expanding for schools.
Masks are REQUIRED in the following districts until further notice:
- Brooklyn Center
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
- Edina
- Duluth
- Fridley
- Inver Grove Heights
- Minneapolis
- Mounds View
- Robbinsdale
- Richfield (K-8)
- South Washington County
- St. Anthony-New Brighton
- St. Louis Park
- St. Paul
- West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan
- White Bear Lake
Masks are RECOMMENDED in the following districts:
- Anoka-Hennepin
- Eastern Carver County
- Forest Lake Area
- Lakeville
- Mahtomedi
- Osseo
- Prior Lake-Savage Area
- Randolph
- Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan
- Shakopee
- Spring Lake Park
- Stillwater Area
- Waconia
- Westonka
Advertisement
For more information on your district's policy, check the school district website.