Minneapolis proposes lower speed limits in new traffic safety plan

Minneapolis residents are asked to chime in on a new proposal that includes lowering speed limits on city streets.

The city released a draft of the Minneapolis Vision Zero Action Plan, outlining steps to build safer streets over the next three years. Minneapolis will take public comment on the plan through Oct. 16.

Minneapolis officially became a Vision Zero city in September 2017 when the City Council passed a resolution setting a goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries within 10 years. Minneapolis is one of more than 35 Vision Zero cities in the U.S.

According to a release from the city, an average of 95 people suffered life-altering injuries or were killed in traffic crashes each year on Minneapolis streets from 2007 to 2016.

Some of the proposed strategies include:

- Reduced speed limits on city-owned streets

- Safety improvements on high injury streets (installing pedestrian medians, bump outs, etc.)

- Address leading unsafe traffic behaviors such as distracted driving and driving under the influence

The city will host an open house from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at City Hall in room 319. An online open house is set for 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

on the City of Minneapolis Facebook page.

A final Vision Zero Action Plan will be brought to the Minneapolis City Council for approval by early 2020 after incorporating any changes based on public feedback.

For more information on the plan, click here.



