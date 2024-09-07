Minneapolis police shoot suspected active shooter, no other injuries reported

The Brief A Minneapolis police officer shot a suspected active shooter in the jaw at an apartment. Police began evacuating the apartment after getting reports of shots fired inside around 4:30 Saturday morning. No other injuries were reported and police say there is no current threat to the public.



A man suspected of opening fire inside a Minneapolis apartment is injured after being shot by a Minneapolis police officer early Saturday morning.

What we know

Minneapolis police say they first got reports of the man walking around the 4,000 block of Minnehaha Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, but responding officers said they could not find the suspect.

Police then got 911 calls from people in a Minneapolis apartment around 4:30 a.m. Saturday reporting gunshots being fired inside and banging on their doors.

Responding officers then began evacuating the apartment building.

It was while police were evacuating the apartment that they encountered the suspect.

Police say one Minneapolis officer opened fire, striking the suspect in the jaw. The suspect was then taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and law enforcement officials say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.