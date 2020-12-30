Minneapolis police plan to release bodycam video on Thursday showing officer shooting

Minneapolis police plan to release body camera video on Thursday showing what officers say was an exchange of gunfire between a man and police that left the man dead.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cedar Avenue and 36th Street in Minneapolis. Chief Medaria Arradondo says officers were making a traffic stop involving a man suspected in a felony case when it appears the suspect opened fire on police. The man was shot and killed as officers returned fire.

Chief Arradondo says, as part of an effort for full transparency and to show the community what transpired Wednesday evening, the department will work to release the video of the incident as soon as possible.

A police spokesperson said it was unlikely that the footage would be released before Thursday afternoon, as the department still has to have it cleared through the city's legal department.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the chief said. The Minnesota BCA has taken over the case and will review if officers acted properly. Chief Arradondo is asking members of the community to allow investigators to do their work and to wait until the facts of the case are established before taking action.

Neither the man who was shot nor the officers involved in the case have been identified.