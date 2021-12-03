Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Minneapolis Police looking for suspect in gas station deadly shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:14PM
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis Police is asking for the public's help to identify and locate the murder suspect pictured above. He fled the scene in the pictured minivan. (provided)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify and locate a suspect in the fatal shooting at Winner Gas Station on Wednesday night.

Police say it appears the suspect, pictured in a surveillance photo, shot a man after a short conversation. He then fled the scene in a dark minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, with horizontal chrome door trim and five-spoke rims. Investigators say the shooting may have been a random act.

Minneapolis Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-twenties, medium build, about six feet tall with medium-length dreadlocks and a mustache.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Winner Gas Station at West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man who was shot and seriously hurt. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway at Winner Gas in Minneapolis after another homicide. (FOX 9)

If you see the pictured individual, please call 911. The suspect may be armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

2 die in separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight

Two people were killed in two separate shootings in Minneapolis Wednesday night, marking the city's 90th and 91st homicides of the year. The first deadly shooting occurred at a gas station at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. A few hours later, another deadly shooting took place near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North.