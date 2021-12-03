Minneapolis Police looking for suspect in gas station deadly shooting

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify and locate a suspect in the fatal shooting at Winner Gas Station on Wednesday night.

Police say it appears the suspect, pictured in a surveillance photo, shot a man after a short conversation. He then fled the scene in a dark minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan, with horizontal chrome door trim and five-spoke rims. Investigators say the shooting may have been a random act.

Minneapolis Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-twenties, medium build, about six feet tall with medium-length dreadlocks and a mustache.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Winner Gas Station at West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man who was shot and seriously hurt. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway at Winner Gas in Minneapolis after another homicide. (FOX 9)

If you see the pictured individual, please call 911. The suspect may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.