Deadly shootings in Minneapolis Wednesday marks city's 90th, 91st homicides

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated December 2, 2021 1:11PM
2 die in separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight

Two people were killed in two separate shootings in Minneapolis Wednesday night, marking the city's 90th and 91st homicides of the year. The first deadly shooting occurred at a gas station at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. A few hours later, another deadly shooting took place near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two deadly shootings in Minneapolis Wednesday night marked the city's 90th and 91st homicides of the year. 

Police say they were called around 7:40 p.m. to the parking lot of Winner Gas at West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood for the report of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was seriously hurt. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway at Winner Gas in Minneapolis after another homicide. (FOX 9)

With the deadly shooting, Minneapolis inches closer to an unwanted record, just seven killings short of the "Murderapolis" year in 1995 when the city saw 97 homicides.

"This is not the place where the 90th homicide should be occurring," Minneapolis police spokesperson Officer Garrett Parten said. "So, I just say, as I say every time we meet, to not give up hope. Let's stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder and let's say no to the kind of violence that's taking lives."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

1 dead in shooting at Logan and Lowry 

A few hours later and less than two miles away, a second deadly shooting occurred. 

Officers responded to the area of Logan Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North around 10:15 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man inside a nearby home who had been shot. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

A second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle a short time later. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two men knew each other, although the nature and extent of their relationship remains under investigation.

No further details have been released. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.