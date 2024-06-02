Minneapolis police investigating second Saturday fatal shooting

article

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday evening, which is the second fatal shooting in north Minneapolis of the day.

MPD said its officers responded to the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North for a report of a person shot. They then found a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to identify the man and his official cause of death at a later date.

Anyone who may have information on the fatal shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically.