Minneapolis police: 3 in custody after crime spree, 1 dead in separate shooting

article

Minneapolis police responded to a fatal shooting and a crime spree in different parts of the city Saturday morning.

According to police, around 10 a.m. a crime spree took place on the 4100 block of Elliot Avenue. It involved two cars that police suspect to be stolen, and minors breaking into cars.

Authorities say the minors involved pointed a gun towards at least one person.

Minneapolis police said they initiated their "crime spree protocol," and pursued the cars to Longfellow Avenue, where the suspects fled on foot.

Ultimately, three minors were taken into custody and four handguns were recovered by police.

No one was injured during the spree, police said.

Later Saturday morning, around 11:30 a.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of a shooting on 34th Avenue North between North Knox Avenue and North James Avenue, law enforcement said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man next to a car on the ground who had been shot, police said. Medical aid was given to the man, and he was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died.

Authorities say early information indicates that the man was shot while in his car, and he was shot by at least one man who was known to him.

The shooting is currently under investigation.