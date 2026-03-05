Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police investigating 3 shootings within 20 minutes

Published  March 5, 2026 10:24pm CST
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating three separate, unrelated shootings that happened within the span of about 20 minutes Thursday night.

Minneapolis shootings

What we know:

Authorities responded to a shooting at about 6:29 p.m. on the 400 block of Taylor Street NE. 

Less than 10 minutes later, police responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of West River Road.

At about 6:46 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Franklin Ave. E.

Police say their preliminary information indicates each shooting had one victim. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Shootings not connected

What we don't know:

Police say in their investigation, it doesn’t appear that the three shootings are related. Authorities have not made any arrests.

The incidents remain under investigation.

