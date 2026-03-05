Minneapolis police investigating 3 shootings within 20 minutes

article

Minneapolis police say they are investigating three separate, unrelated shootings that happened within the span of about 20 minutes Thursday night.

Minneapolis shootings

What we know:

Authorities responded to a shooting at about 6:29 p.m. on the 400 block of Taylor Street NE.

Less than 10 minutes later, police responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of West River Road.

At about 6:46 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Franklin Ave. E.

Police say their preliminary information indicates each shooting had one victim. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Shootings not connected

What we don't know:

Police say in their investigation, it doesn’t appear that the three shootings are related. Authorities have not made any arrests.

The incidents remain under investigation.