Minneapolis PD investigates 2 separate late-night killings in Uptown

Police say two men have died after separate violent incidents overnight in Uptown, just hours and blocks apart.

Man killed in shooting following argument

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the city's 26th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police say early investigations indicate several people were in a verbal altercation that had moved outside from a local business. That altercation escalated into shots fired.

Officers responded to the area around 11:55 p.m. after reports of shots fired near Hennepin Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue.

About a block over near Girard Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue, officers say they found a man in his early 30s who was suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from officers and medics.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Man dies after being stabbed on Metro Transit bus

Just over two hours after the shooting, police say they were called out for a fatal stabbing in Uptown.

Police responded around 2:10 a.m. to Lagoon and Emerson Avenue South, just two blocks away from the shooting scene, Like the previous incident, police say it appears a dispute of some sort preceded the act of violence on a Metro Transit bus.

The suspect ran away on foot after the stabbing police say. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. No one is in custody as of Sunday afternoon.